LAIKA Launches Online Store Selling Paint-By-Number Kits

In addition to producing acclaimed stop-motion animated features like Coraline and Kubo and the Two Strings, LAIKA has launched an online store featuring paint-by-numbers kits created in collaboration with the Portland-founded company Elle Crée.

“When LAIKA contacted me about creating kits for their new online store launch, it was an easy ‘yes,’” Elle Crée founder and illustrator Rachel Austen said in a statement. “It’s been an honor to partner with an amazingly creative and imaginative studio known for such unique artistry, and even better that we are both Portland-based companies.”

LAIKA and Elle Crée are offering three kits, each translating imagery from the studio’s films into lines and numbers (with sets of paints and brushes included).

Mixing and drying with Elle Cree. (Courtesy of LAIKA/Elle Cree)

The three kits will allow artists to paint the Pink Palace from Coraline, the Mondo Zombies poster from ParaNorman, and a scene from Kubo featuring the title character journeying through the snow on a monkey’s back surrounded by origami birds.

“We value local partnerships and work to source components for our kits as close to home as possible,” Austen said. “For LAIKA’s fans, painting these kits enables anyone to to feel like an artist and furthers Elle Crée’s mission to make the creation of art and the calming benefits of the creative experience accessible to anyone.”

Over the years, LAIKA has struggled to live up to the 2009 box office success of Coraline (the studio’s most recent film, 2019′s Missing Link, was its lowest-grossing effort). However, LAIKA’s next project is one of its buzziest yet: an adaptation of Wildwood, the novel written by The Decemberists’ Colin Meloy and illustrated by Carson Ellis.

