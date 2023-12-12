What to Do In Portland (Dec. 13-19, 2023)

LISTEN: Kristin Chenoweth With the Oregon Symphony

Whether you know Kristin Chenoweth from her dynamic roles on Broadway, hilarious film appearances, or as a tough-as-nails media adviser debating everyone’s favorite fake president on The West Wing, you’ll love her injecting that same infectious energy into this vocal performance. The Tony Award-winner will bring her 2021 album Happiness…Is Christmas! to life with the Oregon Symphony, singing originals that could someday become classics (or end up in the rubbish heap of holiday songs—we’re looking at you, “Funky, Funky, Xmas” by New Kids on the Block) plus iconic tunes like “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” and “Merry Christmas, Darling.” Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, 1037 SW Broadway, 503-228-1353, orsymphony.org. 7:30 pm Thursday, Dec. 14. $45-$117.

WATCH & EAT: Film Foodie Fridays

A new Willamette Valley winery that’s working to set itself apart from other tasting rooms by filling its sleek modern space with pop art has launched a weekly event that makes tasting pinots and sparkling gamays anything but pretentious. Film Foodie Fridays features Artist Block flights during movie screenings—from cult classics (Napoleon Dynamite) to blockbusters (Top Gun). Guests can also add a multicourse dinner to the experience, prepared by chef Mason Goucher (formerly of 23Hoyt and Q Restaurant & Bar). Expect a full-on holiday theme this weekend: The 2003 Will Ferrell comedy Elf will appropriately be paired with a meal of “World’s Best Cup of Coffee,” New York strip steak, and spaghetti lamb Bolognese. Artist Block Wine, 9650 NE Fox Lane, Dundee, 971-387-6695, artistblockwine.com. 6 pm Friday (with a Saturday, Dec. 16, showing of Elf) through April 12. $20. 21+.

GO: A Christmas Horror Story

The Christmas season is a nightmare! May as well lean into it this year by attending A Christmas Horror Story, which features four different haunted houses; photos with Krampus, the King of Christmas Jeer; and thousands of holiday lights. If none of that does it for you, there’s also free hot cocoa. Cinema of Horrors, 1301 Grade St., Kelso, Wash., cinemaofhorrors.com. 7-10 pm Friday-Saturday, Dec. 15-16. $30.

WATCH: A Drunk Christmas Carol

In the tradition of Comedy Central’s Drunk History, a professional actor takes multiple shots of whiskey and attempts to perform. This production takes on Charles Dickens’ Christmas classic with the inebriated artist in the role of holiday buzzkill himself, Ebenezer Scrooge. A troupe of improvisers will attempt to keep up with a drunken version of the old grouch while being hit with audience suggestions and a wheel of accents. You can also expect an ugly sweater contest, hors d’oeuvres, a wine raffle, and gift giveaways during this one-night-only event you won’t want to just hear about the next day. Greatroom, 15900 SW Regatta Lane, Suite 105, Beaverton, 503-568-1765, experiencetheatreproject.org. 7:30 pm Saturday, Dec. 16. $45-$225.

WATCH & LISTEN: The Muppet Christmas Carol in Concert

If watching a drunken Scrooge sounds a bit too much like spending time with your great-uncle who gets curmudgeonly after a few too many eggnogs at Christmas dinner, opt for a version of A Christmas Carol with the fabric-covered friends from your youth. Everyone’s favorite frog, pig, bear and whatever the heck Gonzo is star in this musical rendition of the Dickens’ novella. The Oregon Symphony gives a helping hand in the form of a live score. Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, 1037 SW Broadway, 503-228-1353, orsymphony.org. 2 and 7:30 pm Saturday, 2 pm Sunday, Dec. 16-17. $46-$138.

WATCH: NOT-Cracker

If all you want for Christmas is something different, check out this unconventional winter dance show where you won’t hear any Mariah Carey. NOT-Cracker may use much of Tchaikovsky’s iconic score, but that’s about all it has in common with the ballet we’re all familiar with. The tale focuses on a down-and-out Portlander who discovers joy through dance with a little help from some unconventional characters: NOT-Bunnies, a break- dancing toy soldier, waltzing flowers, and baby penguins advertised as “showstopping.” Newmark Theatre, 1111 SW Broadway, 503-248-4335, openspace.dance. 2 and 7:30 pm Saturday, 3:30 pm Sunday, Dec. 16-17. $12-$75.

LISTEN & WATCH: 2001: A Space Odyssey

A Live Film Score Experience

Experience the movie score that made movie scores famous as only Portland’s favorite film score band, Pigeon Milk, can deliver. Lose yourself in Stanley Kubrick’s groundbreaking film that warned us about AI back when people thought we’d be waaaaay more advanced in 2001 than we actually were. Pigeon Milk’s rendition of the soundtrack to 2001: A Space Odyssey combines world, synth and avant-garde to enhance this journey into deep space. Kelly’s Olympian, 426 SW Washington St., 503-228-3669. 8 pm Monday, Dec. 18. $10 in advance, $12 at the door. 21+.

DRINK: 45th Parallel Universe Presents Holiday Pub Crawl

The traditional pub crawl gets a musical spin thanks to the musicians collective 45th Parallel Universe. Expect performances on the hour from 6 to 9 pm at four venues: The Siren Theater, Mendelssohns, Mississippi Pizza and Mississippi Studios. The grand mainstage finale takes place at stop four: Singer-songwriter Jim Brunberg plays Duke Ellington’s version of “The Nutcracker Suite” with the North Pole Cello Sextet. Don’t miss stop three, where you can grab a slice of pepperoni and sign up for open mic; by then you should be well lubricated for it. Starting point: The Siren Theater, 3913 N Mississippi Ave., 503-446-4227, 45thparallelpdx.org/holiday-pub-crawl. 6-10 pm Tuesday, Dec. 19. $20 in advance for the 9 pm mainstage show at Mississippi Studios, $22 at the door. 21+.

LISTEN: PHAME Presents: Ring-a-Ding-Ding Radio Winter Concert

PHAME—a performing arts school for people with disabilities—embarks on a new winter tradition: a good old-fashioned radio production. Ring-a-Ding-Ding will feature a variety of entertainment, including musical performances by ensembles and soloists, comedy and dancing. If you can’t make the show, tickets to a livestream are available. Alberta Rose Theatre, 3000 NE Alberta St., 503-719-6055, albertarosetheatre.com. 6:45 pm Tuesday, Dec. 19. $5-$20.