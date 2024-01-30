What to Do in Portland (Jan. 31-Feb. 6, 2024)

GO: Storybook Endings: A Night of Music, Circus, & Burlesque

Looking for a night out but can’t decide between seeing great music, dynamic performances, or something a little naughtier? Do all of it! Enjoy a special early-access peek at Myrrh Larsen’s upcoming multidisciplinary narrative rock show At the End of Everything showcasing six circus and dance pieces performed to a live musical set. Afterward, accompany Madame D’Aulnoy (Megan Skye Hale) to her private parlor for “an evening salon of fairy tales, fantasies and a feast of flesh.” Alberta Rose Theatre, 3000 NE Alberta St., 503-719-6055, albertarosetheatre.org, 8 pm Wednesday Jan. 31, $25–$100. 21+.

WATCH: Beautifica

OMSI presents Beautifica, an immersive, 360-degree journey projected in the Kendall Planetarium. Composer James Hood (creator of Beautifica’s sister show Mesmerica and former drummer for the Pretenders) wrote the music to accompany original animations described as “worlds real and imagined, from mind-blowing particle fields to unashamedly euphoric fantastic environments.” This family-friendly (ages 6 and up) hourlong experience continues through Feb. 11. OMSI, 1945 SE Water Ave., 503-797-4000, omsi.edu. 5:30 and 7 pm Wednesday–Thursday, Jan. 31–Feb. 1, and Sunday, Feb. 4 and 11. $12–$34.50.

GO: Lunar New Year Gala

Celebrate the upcoming year of the dragon at the Chinese Friendship Association of Portland’s Lunar New Year Gala, which the association hypes as its most popular event of the year. Doors open to the annual festivities at 6:30 pm with arts and crafts activities, then features performances of acrobatics, traditional singing, dance and martial arts starting at 7:30 pm. Keller Auditorium, 222 SW Clay St. 503-248-4335, portland5.com. 7:30 pm Friday, Feb. 2. $29.

LAUGH: Randy Rainbow

Check out the touring sensation that’s been a burr in the britches of many prominent public figures, with his musical parodies and political spoofs. Randy Rainbow’s YouTube show earned an Emmy nomination in 2019 for Outstanding Short Variety Series, expanding the reach of his viral comedy videos. The tagline of his Randy Rainbow for President tour is “Hey, you could do worse,” so it’s a safe bet that the liberal darling will be taking comedic aim at the upcoming elections. Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, 1037 SW Broadway, 503-248-4335, portland5.com. 8 pm Friday, Feb. 2. $34.50–$169.50

GO: Miz Kitty’s Parlour Vaudeville Variety Show

Miz Kitty and Friends have been thrilling audiences since 2002 with their unique blend of music, comedy, song, juggling, sass, live painting and surprises—all in the style of a turn-of-the-last-century vaudeville show. Musical acts at this “Sweethearts of Stumptown Spectacular” include Forty Drop Few with pre-war rags, songs and stomps, Argonauts Quartet, and house band the Cur-Tails. A “slow camera paparazzi” will be live-painting the show as it happens from the front row. McMenamins Mission Theater, 1624 NW Glisan St., 503-223-4527, mcmenamins.com. 7 pm Saturday, Feb. 3. $20-$25.

LISTEN: George Gershwin: 125th Celebration with the Oregon Symphony

George Gershwin composed some of the most iconic music in American history. In honor of the 125th anniversary of his birth, Oregon Symphony musicians will perform Rhapsody in Blue, selections from Porgy and Bess, and more jazz standards, popular tunes and classical favorites. Jeff Tyzik conducts and Ray Ushikubo plays piano. Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, 1037 SW Broadway, 503-228-1353, orsymphony.org. Saturday–Sunday, Feb. 3-4. $25-$117.

GO: Remembering Rosa Parks

Celebrate the achievements and contributions of the Black community in the historic Albina/Eliot neighborhood at this Black history month event inspired by the courage and vision of Rosa Parks. Musicians and speakers honor the stories and legacy of people who lived, worked and went to church and school in the neighborhood. Performers include Jahana Jones McCoy, Aspen Meadow Choral, Raegan McCoy, Trinity Praise, and Steven McCoy & the Mt. Olivet Youth Choir. Alberta Abbey, 126 NE Alberta St., albertaabbey.org. 4–8 pm Sunday, Feb. 4. Free.

WATCH: In the Dirt

Be in the audience for the Portland premiere of the documentary In the Dirt, the story of bringing mountain biking to the Navajo Nation. In 2018, retired pro cyclist Scott Nydam and his family moved to Gallup, N.M., to pursue a health care job for his wife. Soon after their arrival, Scott began meeting passionate mountain bikers across the 28,000-mile expanse of the Navajo Nation who loved the sport and wanted to bring it to their communities. The only problem? No bike shops existed. Through a grassroots Native-led effort, this group of dedicated cyclists and their families overcame formidable odds to build a cycling culture that today has become the fastest-growing recreational sport on the Navajo Nation. Clinton Street Theater, 2522 SE Clinton St., 971-808-3331, cstpdx.com. 7 pm Saturday, Feb. 3. $20.