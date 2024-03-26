What to Do in Portland (March 27–April 2, 2024)

WATCH: Showing Up and a Conversation With Cynthia Lahti

Showing Up is one of the most lauded films by Portland director Kelly Reichardt: It was the Robert Altman Award winner at the 2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards, which honors the year’s best director, casting director, and ensemble. Starring Michelle Williams, Hong Chau and André 3000, the film chronicles the emotional and creative struggles of Lizzy (Williams), a Portland artist balancing the trials of everyday life with her upcoming showcase. After the screening, the audience can meet Cynthia Lahti, the real-life artist behind Lizzy’s drawings and sculptures. Tomorrow Theater, 3530 SE Division St., 503-221-1156, tomorrowtheater.org. 7 pm Thursday, March 28. $15.

GO: Taylor Fest

Portland offers plenty of houses of worship where Swifties can pray and play together—and Taylor Fest is one of the Swiftiest. The event will showcase the evolution of Taylor Swift’s music, from her self-titled debut to her emergence as one of the most talked about and influential artists of all time (think of it as a PDX-sized re-creation of her record-setting Eras Tour). Taylor Fest is likely to attract a devout crowd, so think twice about showing up if you don’t have a strong opinion about the 10-minute version of “All Too Well.” Hawthorne Theatre, 1507 SE 39th Ave., 503-233-7100, hawthornetheatre.com. 8 pm Friday, March 29. $25.

PARTY ON: Shrek Rave

Shrek is love? Shrek is life? Find out for yourself at this Shrek-themed dance party, where attendees will dress as their favorite characters from the film (or whatever they feel like). “It’s dumb, just come have fun!” is Shrek Rave’s slogan, so expect uninhibited dancing from your fellow ogre lovers. To ensure a smooth entry into this swamp of silliness, it’s recommended that you print your tickets at home. Just don’t leave them near any of Shrek’s ear wax candles (if you’re into that sort of thing). Roseland Theater, 8 NW 6th Ave., 971-230-0033, roselandpdx.com. 7 pm Saturday, March 30. $20-$35. 21+.

ATTEND: Reed Zine Fest

Reed College Library’s inaugural Reed Zine Fest will host a lineup of over 100 local creators and Reedie zinesters, complemented by art and zine-making workshops. Graphic novelist, filmmaker and tattoo artist James Spooner will deliver a keynote address at noon, sharing his experiences as a Black punk artist (his work includes the graphic novel High Desert and the documentary Afro-Punk). Reed College, 3202 SE Woodstock Blvd., 503-771-1112, events.reed.edu. 11 am–4 pm Saturday, March 30. Free.

EXPERIENCE: Willow Pill Presents God’s Child

Willow Pill, winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race, is embarking on her inaugural solo tour. This event promises a glimpse into the story of her religious upbringing—and how it led to, in her words, “D-list” fame. Expect an evening filled with sacrilegious hilarity, unbridled antics and mind-bending visuals. Aladdin Theater, 3017 SE Milwaukie Ave., 503-234-9694, aladdin-theater.com. 8 pm Saturday, March 30. $30-$75.

SEE IT: Nassim

Created by Iranian playwright Nassim Soleimanpour (White Rabbit, Red Rabbit), this autobiographical theatrical experiment invites a new local performer to come onstage each night to join Soleimanpour. The script will remain sealed in a box onstage until the reveal, leaving the guest performer unrehearsed for what’s to come. A suggestion for the future: If Soleimanpour is truly committed to seeking out the unexpected onstage, he should try collaborating with Portland’s own Anonymous Theatre company. Portland Center Stage at The Armory, 128 NW 11th Ave., 503-445-3700, pcs.org. 7:30 pm Wednesday–Sunday, 2 pm Saturday–Sunday and select Thursdays, March 30–May 12. $25-$66.50.

BEHOLD: Resurrection: A Benefit for the Steep and Thorny Way to Heaven

This Easter Sunday offers an opportunity to join the fundraising effort to repair and re-home The Steep and Thorny Way to Heaven, the iconic Southeast industrial performance and rehearsal venue. There will be mini sets from Steep and Thorny’s Oddville: A New Vaudevillian Tradition, as well as acts from—hallelujah!—Lacy Knightly (from Booklover’s Burlesque) and Jacki Ward (from Cirque du Soleil). Alberta Rose Theatre, 3000 NE Alberta St., 503-719-6055, thesteepandthornywaytoheaven.com. 7-9:30 pm Sunday, March 31. $32-$100

SEARCH: Easter Bottle Hunt

Why hunt for plastic eggs when you can scour a sweeping McMinnville estate for the good stuff? Youngberg Hill is inviting age-appropriate guests to hunt for hidden wine bottles, an annual tradition. Select wines will be available on the day for purchase, along with the option to pre-order charcuterie, s’morecuterie, and mimosas. The hunt takes place rain or shine, so be sure to don appropriate footwear. Bringing a designated driver wouldn’t hurt either. Youngberg Hill, 10660 SW Youngberg Hill Road, 503-389-8569, youngberghill.com. Noon–2 pm Sunday, March 31. $15.