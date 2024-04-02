What to Do in Portland (April 3-9, 2024)

GO: Oregon Beer Awards

Each year, this gathering of local brewers celebrates the best Oregon-produced beers, and it’s rightfully billed as the “Academy Awards of Beers” (thankfully, no slaps or envelope mixups are involved). Over 80 judges will award medals in more than 29 categories—and, best of all, the event is sponsored by the region’s greatest alt-weekly (hint: it starts with Will and ends with eek). Revolution Hall, 1300 SE Stark St., 971-808-5094, revolutionhall.com. 6 pm Thursday, April 4. $26.

EAT: Palate for Palette: An Evening of Culinary Delights, Wines, Spirits and Art

What could make a five-course dinner paired with fine wines and spirits even more delicious? Art! This special event showcases the harmonious pairing of Trisaetum wines and Brixeur Spirits with a display of James Frey’s paintings adorning the dining room for viewing. Guests will discover how Frey’s passions for art, wine and gastronomy intertwine. The Allison Inn & Spa, 2525 Allison Lane, Newberg, 877-294-2525, theallison.com. 5:30 pm Thursday, April 4. $195.

EXPERIENCE: Smartphone Orchestra

If the phrase “there’s an app for that” haunts your dreams instead of your nightmares, why not immerse yourself in this interactive performance? There will be plenty of emoji-related mischief, plus a 30-minute Q&A with Smartphone Orchestra’s Amy Rijke and Steye Hallema, which may offer clues as to whether the whole endeavor is a fascinating fluke or the future of symphonic music. Tomorrow Theater, 3530 SE Division St., 503-221-1156, tomorrowtheater.org. 6 pm April 5–6. $25.

SEE: A Vintage Vaudeville Variety Extravaganza

Consider this vintage variety show presented by the West Linn Historical Society and Oswego Heritage Council your personal time machine to the 1920s. Musicians, dancers, magicians and others will be corralled by Professor DR Schreiber, the Historical Conjurer (aka Danny Schreiber), with plenty of old-school tricks and illusions along the way. Oswego Heritage House, 398 10th St., Lake Oswego, westlinnhistory.org. 7 pm Saturday, April 6. $20-$35.

HEAR: Black & Loud Festival

Celebrating the legacy of Black legends overlooked in their time, Black & Loud brings together a talented and underrepresented community of alternative Black artists for some long due credit, while setting the stage for rising future trailblazers. Performers include Dr. MaddVibe and the Missin’ Links, King Youngblood, OBGMs, Down North, Terra Nobody, and The Black & Loud Cypher. Bossanova Ballroom, 722 E Burnside St., bossanovaballroom.com. 7 pm Saturday. April 6. $25-$50.

WATCH: TAG! Queer Shorts Festival

An international festival of short films from around the world celebrating the creativity of queer and transgender directors, TAG!, now in its second decade, unveils a fresh 2024 lineup featuring live programming and special streaming blocks. Check out 51 films from nine different countries (including Ireland, Tunisia, Iran and Slovakia), all with open captions. Hollywood Theatre, 4122 NE Sandy Blvd., 503-493-1128, hollywoodtheatre.org. Multiple showtimes April 6-7. General admission $10-$12, festival pass $40-$45.

WITNESS: Oregon Book Awards

Hold on! The other OBAs have some awards to give out. This annual ceremony, hosted by Kwame Alexander, recognizes the best work in multiple genres, including poetry, fiction and graphic literature. Finalists will vie for awards that recognize individual contributions to literature, such as the Stewart H. Holbrook Literary Legacy Award and the Walt Morey Young Readers Literary Legacy Award. Portland Center Stage at The Armory, 128 NW 11th Ave., 503-227-2583, literary-arts.org. 7:30 pm Monday, April 8. $12-$65.

GO: Beetlejuice: The Musical, the Musical, the Musical

With the release of the movie sequel to Beetlejuice just a headstone’s throw away, now is the perfect time to catch up with the original from a whole new perspective. Get reacquainted with that iconic goth girl, Lydia Deetz, and Beetlejuice (or Betelgeuse), the lovable demon with a comical mean streak. Contains strong language, mature references, and paranormal shenanigans. Keller Auditorium, 222 SW Clay St., 503-248-4335, portland5.com. 7:30 pm Tuesday–Saturday, 1 and 6:30 pm Sunday, April 9–14. $44.75+.