What to Do in Portland (April 10-16, 2024)

GO: Sydney Dance Company

Led by Spanish-born choreographer Rafael Bonachela, the dance company from down under remains one of the world’s foremost purveyors of contemporary dance, thanks to the dedication of its 17-member performance ensemble. Among the company’s most acclaimed full-length works is Bonachela’s ab [intra] (“from within” in Latin), an exploration of humanity’s primal instincts. What more do you want from a dance performance, mate? Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, 1037 SW Broadway, 503-248-4335, portland5.com. 7:30 pm Wednesday, April 10. $36.

SEE IT: Sube y Baja

On a summer day in 2019, a simple playground staple transformed a symbol of division into one of unity. Between Ciudad Juárez, Mexico, and El Paso, Texas, three pink teeter-totters were placed on the border wall for 45 minutes to bring children together. Inspired by this poignant real-life event, Francisco Garcia’s Sube y Baja follows the fictional characters of David and Citlali, two children from neighboring nations. A finalist for the Portland Civic Theatre Guild’s 2023 New Play Award, the play is part of Fertile Ground’s series of readings by LineStorm Playwrights. Artists Repertory Theatre, 1515 SW Morrison St., 503-241-1278, fertilegroundpdx.org. Noon Friday, April 12. Free.

EXPERIENCE: North × Northwest Vol. 1: Ladies 1st Showcase

Alberta Abbey will be the backdrop for this one-night-only showcase, featuring some of the city’s top female artists (and spanning genres such as soul, pop and hip-hop). DJ Aspen will unleash her mixes, and Rainezra and J. Reid host the event, which is organized by Elevate Unity, a community nonprofit founded during the pandemic. Alberta Abbey, 126 NE Alberta St., albertaabbey.org. 8 pm Friday, April 12. $13–$20.

JOURNEY: Finding Bigfoot, a Staged Reading by Amber Kay Ball

Through the eyes of a group of cousins (or “cuzzins” as they are affectionately called), audiences are invited on a journey into the rich tapestry of Oregon Native history. The play, presented by Fertile Ground and Barbies Village, integrates elements of 2000s nostalgia into a world where folklore and reality intertwine, delivering a whimsical quest for Bigfoot that would probably make for a satisfyingly hairy double feature if paired with the upcoming Jesse Eisenberg flick Sasquatch Sunset. Barbies Village, 935 NE 33rd Ave., 503-666-7669, fertilegroundpdx.org. Noon Saturday, April 13. Free, $5 suggested donation.

DRINK: Oregon Otter Beer Festival

The Elakha Alliance is throwing a fundraiser to help bring flippered friends back to Oregon. Attendees can sip sea otter-themed craft beers and enjoy pizzas, appetizers and desserts. There will also be informative talks, an Elakha trivia contest, and musical accompaniment by the Wild Hogs in the Woods band. You really otter be there (sorry, we couldn’t resist). OMSI, 1945 SE Water Ave., 503-797-4000, omsi.edu. 7–10:30 pm Saturday, April 13. $75.

GO: Oregon Ballet Theatre’s Annual School Performance

OBT’s next generation says: Engage! The students of the OBT2 pre-professional ensemble unite to perform notable works from some of history’s most esteemed choreographers, including Katarina Svetlova’s “Snow White,” George Balanchine’s “Serenade” and Svetlova’s “Les Petits Sylphs et Les Poets.” Watch carefully: The next Chauncey Parsons or Alison Roper may be among the ranks of these rising students. Newmark Theatre, 1111 SW Broadway, 503-248-4335, obt.org. 1 pm Saturday–Sunday, April 13–14. $25.

HEAR: Wands and Wizards

Deanna Tham conducts this riff on all things wondrous and magical in the world of symphonic music. The concert will feature a selection of mystical music, including the whimsical strains of Dukas’ “The Sorcerer’s Apprentice” and the iconic themes from the Harry Potter series, which attracted a Death Eaters’ row of maestros over the years (first John Williams, then Patrick Doyle, Nicholas Hooper and Alexandre Desplat). It’s all part of the Music for Families Series, which seeks to woo the young wizard in all of us. Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, 1037 SW Broadway, 503-248-4335, orsymphony.org. 2 pm Sunday, April 14. $12+.

SEE IT: Young Playwrights Festival

Each year, a hand-picked selection of one-act plays penned by budding high school playwrights is brought to the stage, embracing the opportunity for invaluable insight and feedback from professional directors, actors and playwrights. For the participants, the festival is a glimpse into the professional world of theater; for the audience, it’s an opportunity to support a fresh crop of writers offering a glimpse of the future. Lakewood Center for the Arts, 368 S State St., 503-635-3901, lakewood-center.org. 7 pm Monday, April 15. $10.