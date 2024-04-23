What to Do in Portland, (April 24-30, 2024)

WATCH: Back to the Future Part II at Tomorrow Theater

As part of its NOW>>THEN series, PAM CUT’s Tomorrow Theater is showing the 1989 classic in which Marty and Doc (Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd) return to the year 2015. And for all you sneakerheads out there, the showcase also coincides with PAM’s “Future Now: Virtual Sneakers to Cutting-Edge Kicks” exhibition (see page 19), due to the film’s apparently “iconic display of futuristic sneakers in cinema.” Tomorrow Theater, 3530 SE Division St., 503-221-1156, tomorrowtheater.org. 7 pm Thursday, April 25. $15.

VISIT: Spring Member Artists Show

Art enthusiasts and collectors are invited to discover an array of original works spanning a wide range of styles, mediums—and price points. Portland Art Museum’s Rental Sales Gallery will showcase over 200 newly acquired works from its esteemed Member Artists. Art lovers can not only view these gorgeous works, but rent, or even purchase, the works on display, offering a flexible approach to supporting local artists financially, and the museum’s mission as a whole. Portland Art Museum,1219 SW Park Ave., 503-226-2811, rentalsalesgallery.com/events. 4–7 pm Friday, April 26. Free.

GO: Portland Night Market

Whatever it is you’re on the hunt for—a new set of ceramic bowls, locally made chili onion crunch oil, funky trinkets-turned-earrings, deadstock vintage tees, indoor tropical plants, novelty cat toys—there’s a pretty decent chance you’ll find it among the 175-plus vendors at the Portland Night Market. And if not, at least you can peruse the enormous indoor/outdoor warehouse space with a handcrafted cocktail in your hand; while your kid—or 25-year-old friend—gets their face painted and hair tinseled. Markets past have even featured specialty guests, such as baby goats to cuddle, llamas to hug, and a replica of the DeLorean from Back to the Future (remember the screening at Tomorrow Theater?). 100 SE Alder St., 503-974-6717, pdxnm.com, 4–11 pm Friday–Saturday, April 26–27. Free.

DRINK: Spring Cider Fest

Portland’s Spring Cider Fest allows cider enthusiasts and newcomers to explore a multitude of flavors from more than 40 different cideries. Upon entry, attendees are welcomed with a keepsake glass and 12 tastings. The Pine Street Market complements this cider-fueled event with food vendors, such as Tita’s Juice Bar, Shanghai’s Best, The Mini Donut Company, Little Peacock, La Carreta Pura Vida, and Matsunoki Ramen. Pine Street Taproom, 126 SW 2nd Ave., 971-347-3166, travelportland.com/event/918774. 11 am–9 pm Friday–Sunday, April 26–28. $25.

CELEBRATE: 8th Annual New Year in the Park

The New Year in the Park festival offers an array of traditional Southeast Asian games, cultural crafts, and food, complete with vendor booths to check out. Visitors will experience a full day that includes live music, dance and demonstrations, along with a few activities designed for the kiddos. This community event promoting awareness of Southeast Asian culture offers free entry, welcoming everyone to participate in this annual gathering. Glenhaven Park, 7900 NE Siskiyou St., 503-823-4000, newyearinthepark.com. 9:30 am–6 pm Saturday, April 27. Free.

JOIN: The Walk to End Pancreatic Cancer

The PurpleStride Portland event brings individuals together with pancreatic cancer survivors, families, caregivers, and researchers to help fight this challenging disease. With free registration, the countrywide event helps participants raise funds for a good cause and get their steps in. Proceeds benefit research and patient services provided by the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network and its efforts to combat the disease. Portland International Raceway, 1940 N Victory Blvd., 877-272-6226, secure.pancan.org. 10:30 am–1 pm Saturday, April 27. Free.

ENJOY: Hood River Cider Fest

Another cider fest? Yes indeed. Hood River Cider Fest allows visitors to delve into the intricacies of cider making with a tasting glass and drink tokens. This community event brings together local artisans and food vendors to create a bustling marketplace. It’s even family friendly—everyone under 21 can enjoy the festival for free (no cider, though, obviously). Hood River Event Site, Portway Avenue, 541-386-1645, hoodriverciderfest.com. 11 am–7 pm Saturday, April 27. $10–$35.

GO: Feria de Portland

Feria de Portland showcases live music, traditional Sevillanas dancing, and flamenco performances, all with a belated Earth Day theme of Planet vs. Plastics. This plastic-free event offers tapas and bebidas without the environmental guilt that comes with wasteful single-use dishware. The festival’s commitment to sustainability extends beyond the elimination of plastics—all proceeds go to the Environment Oregon Research & Policy Center, dedicated to protecting Oregon’s landscapes and wildlife. Feria de Portland combines cultural festivity with environmental responsibility, so come dressed in your flamenco best for Mother Earth. Espacio Flamenco, 217 SW 1st Ave., 503-233-8613, espacioflamencopdx.com/events. 6–10 pm Saturday, April 27. $10.

LAUGH: Friendly Feuds with Imani Denae

Portland’s comedy landscape welcomes the official relaunch of Friendly Feuds at the Funhouse Lounge. Hosted by Imani Denae (voted one of WW’s Funniest People in 2023), the show promises a night filled with laughter, trivia, and the unexpected. Denae recruits people from the audience to compete as teams of friends, along with assistance from some of Portland’s standup comedy stars. This newest version will be complete with a lectern, buzzers, and several other traditional game show bells and whistles—get ready. Funhouse Lounge 2432 SE 11th Ave., 503-841-6734, ticketbud.com/events/b7bd766a-efe7-11ee-be55-42010a71702d. 7 pm Sunday, April 28. $20.