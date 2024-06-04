What to Do in Portland (June 5-11, 2024)

WATCH: Portland Horror Film Festival

Women kill at the 9th annual Portland Horror Film Festival—literally(ish). As Portland’s premier celebration of independent and international horror films, the Portland Horror Film Festival boasts a diverse and inclusive lineup—including 70 short and feature films from 16 countries, featuring work from Black, Asian, Latinx and Queer filmmakers. Oh, and nearly half the films are directed by women (see: women kill). The festival spans across five days at two different venues, but Saturday, June 8, is “Horror by Women,” featuring screenings about a vengeful Christmas ghost, a woman grappling with dissociative identity disorder, a true-crime podcast come alive, and more. Hollywood Theatre, 4122 NE Sandy Blvd.; Clinton Street Theater, 2522 SE Clinton St.; portlandhorrorfilmfestival.com. Various showtimes Wednesday–Sunday, June 5–9. $20–$180.

GO: First Thursday in the Pearl District

It’s the first week of the month—happy June, btw!—and you know what that means: It is, yet again, time for First Thursday in the Pearl District. Every first Thursday of the month since 1968, a few blocks in Northwest Portland completely transform—galleries in the area stay open late, the streets are filled with artist pop-ups selling their original work, and thousands of patrons show up to support. Oh, and FYI: First Thursday (or really, the bars surrounding it) does become quite the destination as the night goes on. Just a heads-up in case you wanna join (or beat) the “thirsty Thursday” crowd. Various locations in the Pearl District, urbanartnetwork.org, 5-9 pm Thursday, June 6. Free.

ATTEND: Rose Festival

If you missed the Rose Festival last weekend, don’t worry your pretty little head. There’s still a ton of activities in store from now until June 23—a number of which are happening this week. On the agenda, we have: the Fred Meyer Junior Parade for kids, Fleet Week, the Spring Rose Show, the Queen of Rosaria Coronation, the Grand Floral Float Showcase, the Dragon Boat Race, and the Grand Floral Parade, i.e., the “grandest of all parades on the Rose Festival calendar.” So yeah, there’s still a whole lotta fun to be had. Don’t miss out! Downtown Portland, rosefestival.org/events/2024/starlightparade. Various times June 5–23. Free.

LAUGH: Kickstand Comedy in the Park 2024

We don’t know about you guys, but we ate up Kickstand Comedy in the Park last summer—as spectators, of course, we absolutely do not have what it takes to succeed as standup comedians—and have been patiently awaiting the series’ return ever since. If you’ve never been, Kickstand Comedy in the Park is exactly what it sounds like…but better. Tons of Portlanders show out for it each week—P.S., this year it’s every Friday!—sprawled on blankets across Laurelhurst Park, laughing together as the summer sun sets behind the Douglas firs. It’s incredible. And it’s free. But honestly, we’d go even if it weren’t. Laurelhurst Park, Southeast César E, Chávez Boulevard and Stark Street, kickstandcomedy.org. 6:30 pm Friday, June 7–Sept. 6. Free.

WATCH: Purple Rain and Ghost World at PAM CUT Tomorrow Theater

To celebrate Prince’s birthday, PAM CUT Tomorrow Theater is showing one of Prince’s most iconic cinematic appearances (no, we’re not talking about that one episode of New Girl). It’s Purple Rain, Prince’s film debut. Plus, PAM CUT will also be hosting a DJ set before the show, where PDX’s own DJ Klyph will be spinning Prince tunes. And on Sunday, the theater will screen the cult classic Ghost World, with a pop-up record fair inspired by the film held before the show. Tomorrow Theater, 3530 SE Division St., 503-221-1156, tomorrowtheater.org. 4 pm Saturday and Sunday, June 8 and 9. $15.

GO: Portland Pickles Games

Although the appearance of Dillon the Pickle is sort of terrifying—it might be something about his eyes—Pickles games are SO. Much. Fun. And the game night themes for the 2024 season? Unmatched. Last weekend’s promo night was “Dillon’s Drag Race,” which meant on-field drag races between innings hosted by the iconic Darcelle XV. And coming up, we’ve got: Portland Is Better Than Seattle Night (tonight!), Portugal. The Man Night (apparently Dillon and the band go way back), Grateful Dill & Tie-Dye Night, Emo Night, Dilly Parton Night (still holding out hope that Ms. Parton will make an appearance to judge the singing contest), Dillon’s Presidential Caucus Party (?—no idea), plus literally so many other freebies, fun, food, drinks and unhinged activities in store (see: fish toss competition) it’s kinda wild. Pickles–Walker Stadium, 4727 SE 92nd Ave., 503-775-3080, portlandpicklesbaseball.com. Various game times, through Thursday, Aug. 8.

SEE: PSU MFA Art + Social Practice’s Assembly

This weekend, join the graduate students of Portland State University’s Art and Social Practice MFA program for Assembly, an annual three-day gathering for experimental events, workshops, and performances highlighting collaborative work and public artmaking. There’s gonna be an experimental mall walk, talks given by artists like Luz Blumenfeld, Olivia DelGandio, and Gili Rappaport, a talk show, a buyer’s remorse shop, a fashion show, an experiment in rest, and a color wheel clothing swap. Let’s go to the mall! The Lloyd Center Mall, 2201 Lloyd Center, 503-528-8515, psusocialpractice.org. Various times, Friday–Sunday, June 7–9.