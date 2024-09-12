Atari Co-Founder To Speak at Portland Retro Gaming Expo

Atari is, without a doubt, one of the most important entities in gaming. Quickly conquering the home console market in the ‘70s, the company validated video games as a force to be reckoned with in the entertainment industry, later paving the way for companies like Nintendo and Sony to take the medium to new heights in the ‘80s and ‘90s. While simple, Atari finally freed gaming from the shackles of the arcade, and made an undeniable impact on children of the era.

On Sept. 29, Atari co-founder Nolan Bushnell will make an appearance at Portland Retro Gaming Expo, participating in a panel about the history and impact of Atari, as well as signing memorabilia afterwards.

“It’s absolutely wonderful to be able to see the founders of an industry that people are really involved in,” says PRGE Board Member Hans Reutter. “If you were into airplanes, and you could meet Wilbur and Orville Wright, millions of people would show up.”

While Bushnell and the late fellow co-founder Ted Dabney weren’t the first to bring gaming to the living room (that honor belongs to Ralph H. Baer, creator of the Magnavox Odyssey), they’re certainly the reason it stuck around. Bushnell’s appearance is slated to be one of, if not the biggest event at PRGE this year, hopefully attracting both new and experienced gamers. “If you’re a modern gamer, I think it would be a cool panel to attend,” Reutter says. “[He’s] not just a founding father, this guy has been in the industry for decades.”

Joining Bushnell on stage, current Atari VP of Games Ethan Stearns as well as Editorial Director at Digital Eclipse (a studio which was recently acquired by Atari) Chris Kohler, will offer their views in relation to the ever changing video game industry. Moderating the conversation is Tim Lapetino, Atari’s creative director and author of Art of Atari.

“To see where they think the video game industry is going to be super interesting,” says Reutter. Even for modern gamers that don’t really care about retro stuff, I think it would be interesting for them to see that.”

SEE IT: Atari at 52: Digital Eclipse and Atari Continue the Story of the Original Game Company at Portland Retro Gaming Expo Expo, 777 NE Martin Luther King Jr Blvd., 503-235-7575, retrogamingexpo.com. 1 pm. Sept. 29. $40 in advance, $45 at the door for Saturday pass.