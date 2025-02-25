Spring Arts Event Roundup 2025

The clock’s about to spring forward, propelling (or dragging) us out of hibernation and into warmer, fuller days ahead. We’ve rounded up some highlights across the board to consider—get your calendar marked up with a few of these artsy endeavors in the coming months.

MUSIC

March 1

Lowland Painter at Swan Dive, 727 SE Grand Ave., swandiveportland.com. 8 pm. $10.

Portland Youth Harmonic perform Spring Sunrise at Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, 1037 SW Broadway, 503-248-4335, portland5.com. 7:30 pm. $10–$65.

March 6

The Thesis Showcase at Lollipop Shoppe, 736 SE Grand Ave., 971-279-4409, lollipopshoppe.com. 8:30 pm. $10 presale, $15 at the door. 21+.

March 20

The Oregon Symphony presents The Music of The Rolling Stones

Mick Jagger might not be there shimmying on stage, but the Oregon Symphony will bring their own flair to The Rolling Stones’ catalog hits. The sweet-and-slow barn burner “Wild Horses,” the menacing drive of “Paint It Black”—go see the strings and woodwinds have their way with it.

Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, 1037 SW Broadway, 503-248-4335, portland5.com. 7:30 pm. $25+.

April 18

Pussy Riot at Polaris Hall

The infamous feminist protesters and performance artists from Moscow pay Portland another visit. The rotating collective first made national ripples back in 2012 after members were arrested for protesting the reelection of Russian president Vladimir Putin. The music’s shifted from more lo-fi punk to pop forward—Pitchfork panned their 2022 album Matriarchy Now, but you certainly don’t have to. Go get your dance on to the candy-coated beats of fighting back.

Polaris Hall, 635 N Killingsworth Court, 503-240-6088, polarishall.com. 8 pm. $28.

May 6

Anees at Roseland Theater, 8 NW 6th Ave., 971-230-0033, roselandpdx.com. 7 pm. $47.50–$177.

June 14

Lola Kirke at The Showdown, 1195 SE Powell Blvd., showdownpdx.com. 9 pm. $20.

VISUAL ARTS

Through April 26

Just Playin’ Around at Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art at Portland State University, 1855 SW Broadway, pdx.edu. 11 am– 5 pm Tuesday–Wednesday, 11 am –7 pm Thursday, 11 am–5 pm Friday–Saturday.

Through May 25

Survival and Intimations of Immortality: Art of Alice Lok Cahana at Oregon Jewish Museum and Center for Holocaust Education, 724 NW Davis St., 503-226-3600, ojmche.org. 11 am–4 pm Wednesday–Sunday.

Through June 9

Earthen Elegance: The Ceramic Art of Bizen at Portland Japanese Garden, 611 SW Kingston Ave., 503-223-1321, japanesegarden.org. 10 am–3:30 pm Wednesday–Monday.

March 1–Aug. 10

Monet’s Floating Worlds at Giverny: Portland’s Waterlilies Resurfaces at Portland Art Museum, 1219 SW Park Ave., 503-226-2811, portlandartmuseum.org. 10 am–5 pm Wednesday–Sunday.

March 5–April 26

Dinh Q. Lê: A Survey, 1995-2023 at Elizabeth Leach Gallery

In its upcoming exhibit Dinh Q. Lê: A Survey 1995-2023, Elizabeth Leach Gallery highlights three decades of the late multimedia artist’s work—photography, photograph weaving, and sculpture.

417 NW 9th Ave., 503-224-0521, elizabethleach.com. 10:30 am–5:30 pm Tuesday–Saturday.

FILM

Feb. 28

Iranian Night: Dance lessons and Appropriate Behavior (2014) with Fisk and woo-woo at Tomorrow Theater, 3530 SE Division St., 503-221-1156, tomorrowtheater.org. 7 pm. $15.

March 4

Annual Fat Tuesday celebration with Les Blank at Clinton Street Theater, 2522 SE Clinton St., 971-808-3331, cstpdx.com. 7 pm. $10.

March 21–22

Found Footage Festival: 20th Anniversary Show at Hollywood Theatre, 4122 NE Sandy Blvd., 503-493-1128, hollywoodtheatre.org. 7:30 Friday, 7 pm Saturday. $15.

March 22

The Adventures of Robin Hood (1938) at Cinema 21, 616 NW 21st Ave., 503-223-4515, cinema21.com. 11 am. $9.

April 3

Eno at Cinema 21, 616 NW 21st Ave., 503-223-4515, cinema21.com. 7:15 pm. $11.

April 6 and 27

Miranda July Presents at Tomorrow Theater

Yes, the Carte Blanche is sold out, but Miranda July curates a series of films throughout the month at Tomorrow Theater. We’re talkin’ the 1942 romance Random Harvest (4 pm April 6) followed by Jim Carrey’s 1998 pivot into drama, i.e., The Truman Show (7 pm April 6). Then a few weeks later, you can catch Olivia de Havilland’s 1949 turn as The Heiress (4 pm April 27), then cap the whole thing with watching Superman and Dr. Quinn fall in love in the 1980 romantic drama Somewhere in Time (7 pm April 27).

Tomorrow Theater, 3530 SE Division St., 503-221-1156, tomorrowtheater.org. $15.

April 22

The Eco Film Festival presents five new Indigenous films at Hollywood Theatre, 4122 NE Sandy Blvd., 503-493-1128, hollywoodtheatre.org. 7:30 pm. $12.

April 29

The Last Unicorn (1982) at Clinton Street Theater

Attention, Gen Xers and millennials, you did not hallucinate this film. Based on the 1968 fantasy novel, the cartoon shares a story of facing mortality and loss of innocence, with Mia Farrow giving the unicorn a kind of Old Hollywood voice, and the ’70s band America rounding things out with a soft, soft rock theme song. Go relive the whole thing.

Clinton Street Theater, 2522 SE Clinton St., 971-808-3331, cstpdx.com. 7 pm. $10.

PERFORMANCE

Feb. 26–27

Noche Falmenca at White Bird, 900 SW 5th Ave., 503-245-1600, whitebird.org. 7:30 pm. $6–$75.

March 2–30

Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? at Portland Center Stage

Claustrophobic, cringey, explosive, heartbreaking—just a few ways you can think of Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, which follows a vicious night of marital hell. But the thing is, despite its content, it’s a heck of a play.

Portland Center Stage, 128 NW 11th Ave., 503-445-3700, pcs.org. $24–$63.

April 11

Mary Beth Marone at Helium Comedy Club, 1510 SE 9th Ave., 503-583-8464, portland.heliumcomedy.com.

April 8–13

Life of Pi at Keller Auditorium, 222 SW Clay St., 503-248-4335, portland5.com. $29.95–$129.75.

April 18

BOYeurism featuring Lovie Goldmine at Alberta Rose Theatre, 3000 NE Alberta St., 503-719-6055, albertarosetheatre.com. 8 pm. $35–$55. 18+.

April 22–May 18

The Storyteller at Artists Repertory Theatre, 1515 SW Morrison St., 503) 241-1278, artistsrep.org. $5–$60.

April 30

Grupo Corpo at White Bird, 900 SW 5th Ave., 503-245-1600, whitebird.org. 7:30 pm. $12–$89.

April 30–June 8

Joe Turner’s Come and Gone at Portland Playhouse, 602 NE Prescott St., 503-488-5822, portlandplayhouse.org. $5–$59.95.

BOOKS

March 6

Poetry Reading: Dan Raphael and James Grabill at Annie Bloom’s Books, 7834 SW Capitol Highway, 503-246-0053, annieblooms.com. 7 pm. Free.

March 11

Everybody Reads: Solito by Javier Zamora at Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, 1037 SW Broadway,

503-248-4335, literary-arts.org. 7:30 pm. $25–$65.

March 16

Small Press Palooza at Powell’s City of Books, 1005 W Burnside St., 800-878-7323, powells.com. 4 pm. Free.

April 1

Laura Julier at Broadway Books, 1714 NE Broadway, 503- 284-1726, broadwaybooks.net. 6 pm. Free.

April 28

2025 Oregon Book Awards at Portland Center Stage

Hosted this year by Omar El Akkad (who’s just published his new memoir, One Day, Everyone Will Have Always Been Against This), the Oregon Book Awards are a snapshot of the robust, ever-growing community of talented writers here in Oregon. Celebrate—and take notes for your reading list.

128 NW 11th Ave., 503-445-3700, literary-arts.org. 7:30 pm. $15–$65.

May 2

Maggie Nelson at Powell’s City of Books, 1005 W Burnside St., 800-878-7323, powells.com. 7 pm. Free.

May 6

Viet Thanh Nguyen at Powell’s City of Books

Whether you’re a longtime fan of the Pulitzer-Prize winning Vietnamese American author of The Sympathizer, just coming around after seeing the book’s TV adaptation, or unfamiliar altogether, put this one on your calendar. Viet Thanh Nguyen comes to Powell’s to discuss his newest book, To Save and to Destroy: Writing as an Other, a collection of essays that ask what it means to be an outsider in the world of literature.

1005 W Burnside St., 800-878-7323, powells.com. 7 pm. Free.