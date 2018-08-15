Julie Whipple: Everything was routine on the first leg and everything was routine on the second leg, until they got into Portland airspace. They were preparing for landing, they put the landing gear down and it just came down with two enormous jolts. It shocked everybody. They let Portland approach control know they had a problem with their landing gear, and they were put into a sort of holding pattern so that they could figure out what was going on. Well, that holding pattern lasted for an hour, and during that time, they ran out of fuel. They skidded across Burnside at rush hour, basically, and landed in a dark, empty lot, which is what the pilot was aiming for. He was looking for something that was dark, not lighted, hoping that it was a city park, a playground or something. The plane remained mostly intact, except for the cockpit and the first section and some of the forward area of coach. It was a miraculous thing, even though it was also a terrible tragedy.