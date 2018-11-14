Lauren Groff and Rachel Kushner, Women and Power at First Congregational United Church of Christ

Tom Hanks and Abbi Jacobson may have been the billed headliners, but Lauren Groff, author of 2015's Fates and Furies and this year's short-story collection, Florida, was the real rockstar—the line for her talk with The Mars Room author Rachel Kushner wrapped around the block long before it started. Once underway, the pair did not disappoint. Kushner led a passionate diatribe against the California Department of Corrections—The Mars Room is partially about an incarcerated woman—while Groff answered every question with her signature wit. "It grew on me like a mold" she said of her home state of the last decade, the titular Florida. This conversation was recorded for Literary Arts' the Archive Project, and you'll surely want to catch a rebroadcast.