Churchill's prescience in recognizing what the rise of Nazi Germany meant for Europe is well-known, but his uncanny ability to foresee the future, Roberts asserts, stretched back much further. The author recalls how, in 1891, well before the First World War, Churchill told a friend he foresaw "great upheavals," "terrible struggles" and "wars such as one cannot imagine" in which London would be threatened with invasion and he would be placed in charge of its defense. Churchill affirmed to the friend, "I repeat—London will be in danger and in the high position I shall occupy, it will fall to me to save the capital and save the Empire."