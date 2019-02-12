The connective tissue in the book is her quest to grieve and grow. The blood and guts are in every paragraph—at one point, she describes a lie as being like a "skin graft" she wants to pull off. But the narrative is also underpinned by the drive to cut through the misogyny within every dominant narrative, from the father who beat her as a child and called her a slut to the smug, soon-to-be rock stars she encountered in the Seattle music scene to the history of literature itself.