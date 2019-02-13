Biespiel's first reference to the attacks comes as a simile. "The day the World Trade was as bright as the day/Hiroshima was bombed," he writes in "8." It's a curious choice, given that the devastation wrought upon Hiroshima vastly outstrips that of 9/11, and that few people alive are old enough to remember both. But it does capture something of the impending doom, especially when followed by the line "People going to work inside the rubble of their bodies."