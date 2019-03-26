Not only do bad words "carry emotional TNT," research bears out that judicious use of colorful language confers added credibility on the speaker—at least, Dunn states, when we're talking about how juries regard witnesses. An f-bomb can function as nearly any part of speech, so there is no excuse for laziness in vulgarity. To prove her point, Dunn riffs exhaustively on the various flavors of cussing, illustrating how alliteration and biblical allusions pair especially well. Fittingly, Gus Van Sant intros the book by describing Dunn's use of expletives as like "a velvet glove with a strong fist enclosed that can pack a punch."