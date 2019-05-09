Last fall, the Portland-based comics publication, which has been online since 2013, launched its first print issue. Though the media in question are different, editor-in-chief Matt Bors says The Nib is branching out for the same reason other outlets do: economics. "With our readers and with comics readers, they still like having something in print," Bors explains. "It's just an economic model that's going to lead people to support us more than just asking for money online."