Such was the case at the 1908 Frontier Days Rodeo in Cheyenne, Wyo. As detailed in Aloha Rodeo (William Morrow, 256 pages, $27.99), a new book of historical narrative from Portland authors David Wolman and Julian Smith, what was ostensibly a showcase of ranching skills held for a Wild West-crazed audience became a battleground for colonial tensions within the country. U.S. business interests and military forces had recently colluded to overthrow the Hawaiian monarchy, and who should show up at Frontier Days to challenge the top cowpunchers in the West but three Hawaiian cowboys?