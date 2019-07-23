Impressively, though, Nieh manages mostly to hold it all together. Using Li's voice to narrate, Nieh playfully juxtaposes his juvenile outlook with the harsh realities he's now confronting. In one scene, Li describes his sister gingerly picking up a gun "with her thumb and forefinger like it's a bag of dogshit." As the book goes on, though, and Li is drawn outside of the comfortable home he's known his whole life, Li's tone gradually grows more mature as he grapples with his father's legacy and his place in American society, commenting on the expectations "that our society has leveled at Chinese Americans from Michael Chang to Jeremy Lin: he's small, he's polite, he's probably not a badass."