Perhaps because of her brilliance in these brief narratives, Robin's more abstract and poetic entries are less resounding. As damning as her recitation of economic figures in pieces like "Indentured and Torn" and "Debt in America" comes across, the stories lack the personal connection of her character-driven work. At points, those excerpts veer into the parodic. "Vows" is just one sentence—"I now pronounce you man and smartphone"—and reads like a Black Mirror parody tweet.