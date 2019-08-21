The dark side of devotion runs throughout the book: In addition to her preoccupation with the constituent elements of Lonnie's body, Ella also finds herself dwelling on horror films and a grisly set of murders in her neighborhood. In less skilled hands, these could come off as digressions, but Stevens manages to weave everything together into a meta-commentary that never detracts from the surface story. As far as debut novels go, Devotion is about as promising as they come.