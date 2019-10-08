Though founded in 1938, the shop relocated twice within the same small patch of downtown before finding its current home below a second-floor Chinese restaurant in the early '60s. Its location along the edge of Old Town attracted a wildly disparate clientele of local luminaries and visiting notables. City Commissioner Chloe Eudaly worked there, and Pink Martini's Thomas Lauderdale would continually haunt the sheet music section. Actor Richard Harris came in looking for a Life Magazine feature on himself, while Bob Dylan stopped by to grab a Time cover story on tourmate Merle Haggard from the shop's window display.