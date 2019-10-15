If everybody does it, it does work, because a block is a thing that's unique to you that becomes instantly recognizable in its repetition. The world's like a big information superhighway with billions of drivers, and drivers get off on the exit they're looking for. So if you put up a repetitive thing they can instantly understand in front of them, they'll get off at your exit. And if everybody does it, it works. We have billions of road signs in the world and they all work. You can have a very big tribe if you have a repetitive style, you use melody for people to access your work, and you create a signal that's associated with you.