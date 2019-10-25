With Netflix and all these comedy specials, I don't necessarily see what is being said as the problem. What I see as the bigger problem is there are only a limited amount of voices that are being elevated, and I think what we do is focus on what is being said instead of what is not being said. That is my big issue when a comic does something that is anti-disability or anti-anything—people are focused on that comic, they aren't focused on other voices that could counter that. To me, if you're not at the table, it's hard to even bring those voices out. I think that's the problem. There isn't a diverse enough set of voices to call on or make jokes back, because I think you have to fight comedy with comedy.