"Yoko Ogawa's story collection, Revenge, is one I return to, and often teach—wonderfully scary, gothic, violent, bold. All her works are great. But none of them prepared me for the subtlety and dimension of The Memory Police. I really liked the first half of the book, but the second half just devastated me. The confidence of the ending and its interior contradictions is just brutally impressive. I don't really want to give away the plot through my praise, but the gradual changes and the narrator's amazingly sensitive yet limited voice, the world closing in and emptying itself—wow. The handle of this storytelling and the gradual escalation we experience had me enthralled and quietly overwrought."