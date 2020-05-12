If there were ever a book designed for quarantine reading, this is it. In Lurking, cultural critic Joanne McNeil dissects the strange world of online activity, a world we are all currently beholden to, for better or for worse. McNeil is interested in the internet's contradictions, and there are a lot of them, including the thirst for public visibility that perilously coexists with the anxieties surrounding online privacy. In the story McNeil tells, search engines and fake accounts have defined the past quarter-century, building the web just as it builds us. We may as well get to know the house we live in.