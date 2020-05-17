"It feels like the kind of novel you rarely come across—I hate to say I laughed and I cried, but, well, I did. With the world as it is I was in deep need of both, and this book is a total transportation device that will make you forget the news and remember the essence of your humanity. It's a deep and complex look at a very unlikely friendship between the 'queen of North Shore,' a 6-foot-3 volleyball star named Bunny Lampert, and Michael, a closeted teenage boy living with his aunt after his mother goes to prison. Their teenage lives become increasingly complicated after an unspeakable act of violence changes their paths forever. The sentences feel like beautiful little explosions of truth: "Some thoughts are just too expensive to have…," Bunny muses at one point. I loved the voice of Michael, who tells the story. He is a wise yet urgent narrator, with a keen eye for bizarre detail, dark humor, and surprising insights. It's a look at how time changes friendships and what we make of the cards we are dealt." —Chelsea Bieker, author of the novel Godshot.