"Right now, nothing is better than a book that offers an escape. So enters The Song of Achilles by Madeline Miller, which transported me from the four walls of my Portland studio, where I am social distancing, to ancient Greece, where a young Achilles falls in love, studies medicine and music in Chiron's rose quartz cave, and gets sent to battle in Troy. Miller breathes new life into the myth of Achilles, which is retold through the eyes of his gay lover, Patroclus. 'Name one hero who was happy,' Achilles asks Patroclus. 'You can't…They never let you be famous and happy.'" When he presents this question to his love, Achilles still believes that he will be the exception, the hero to live happily ever after and also remembered through history, his story and his honor achieving immortality that his body never could. Of course, anyone who is familiar with Greek myth knows the fate what befalls Achilles. But Miller makes this epic tale startlingly fresh and breathes something new into an ancient myth. I read it quickly, absorbed it, rooting for a different ending than the one I knew would come. It's a novel that asks hard questions about fate, pride, honor and mortality, and refuses to supply an easy answer to any." —Genevieve Hudson, author of Boys of Alabama (2020)