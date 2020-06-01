"Published in 1978, The Sea, the Sea is Iris Murdoch's 19th novel and won her the Booker Prize. It's been sitting on my shelf unread since approximately 2015 and turns out I was just saving it to read at the perfect time. It's about a lonely old man, retired theater director Charles Arrowby, who retreats from London to a house by the sea (the sea) and decides to write his autobiography. Something about how he piddles about his house and describes his sad meals with great detail and enthusiasm will strike the contemporary reader as…familiar. The book is long and baggy, but it's been such a balm to return to after another day of caregiving and quarantine. I've loved hanging out with proud old Charles Arrowby—he's washed up, in every sense, which is starting to feel relatable—and have cherished all the absolute havoc he's managed to wreak from within the confines of his crappy little house." —Meaghan O'Connell, author of And Now We Have Everything (2018).