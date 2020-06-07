In many ways, Frances Cha's buzzy debut is an unpacking of female wish-fulfillment—the aesthetic ideals we find it too difficult to question, the fantasies we fall in love with, and the markers of happiness we learn to accept. In a less philosophical, purely coincidental way, If I Had Your Face is an ode to pre-pandemic life. The book is about what goes on behind closed doors, but for most of us, those doors haven't been opened in some time, at least not enough to shelter any illicit activity. The plastic surgery operations, salon appointments and late-night bar conversations that Cha describes are now squarely within the fantasy genre.