Jelani Memory gets that it's difficult to talk to your kids about what's going on in the world right now. He thinks you should do it anyway.
"The discomfort, the fear, is almost always on my part when we go into those conversations," says the Portland author. "I think all kids are in that place where they're hungry, they want to understand."
Last summer, Memory co-founded A Kids Book About, a company that publishes books, to help parents start conversation with their kids about complex topics, like divorce, feminism, mental health, shame and mindfulness. Memory authored the first book in the series, A Kids Book About Racism, which defines racism in simple, straightforward language and punchily designed pages.
But even though he's literally written a book about broaching complex issues with children, that doesn't mean it's been easy for Memory to explain to his own kids the realities of police brutality that recently sparked an international uprising.
WW talked to Memory about quarantining with six kids, the current protests and how kids are able to grapple with bigger issues than we often give them credit for.
