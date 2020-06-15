"I did a virtual discussion with 35 seventh- and eighth-graders who read it. You haven't really understood this deeply dystopian and ultimately hopeful novel until you've heard middle schoolers' thoughts on it in the midst of a global pandemic. Parable's main character is a Black teen, Lauren Olamina, who is just a couple years older than these students. She lives in a U.S. devastated by climate change, immense economic disparity, rabid political conservatism, and cataclysmic racial inequality. In the midst of this, Lauren imagines a better future, something that seems impossible at the time, and gathers others on a difficult journey to make that visionary future into reality. One girl said every politician should read Parable as homework right now. I couldn't agree more."