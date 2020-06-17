"Smuggled out of his prison cell by his attorneys, the memoir of this Turkish journalist is a reminder that all around the world, writers are imprisoned in cells not of their own making—and not in response to a microscopic virus—but, rather, to the whims of autocratic rulers. It also provides a terrifying glimpse of what totalitarian control of society can bring about. It's also a document of hope. Faced by the very real prospect of never being released, never seeing his family, never being free, Altan maintains his dignity, humanity, and sense of humor. He quotes—without a library or internet connection at his disposal—long passages of prose and full poems. 'Don't we live,' Altan asks, 'by becoming continuously both a little more deified and a little more submerged in the banalities of humankind.' It's great reading for my lucky and utterly comfortable quarantine." — Pauls Toutonghi, author of Dog Gone (2016)