Scott Allie worked for Dark Horse for more than 20 years. He was an editor that oversaw some of our most important books. I knew he had problems related to alcohol. I also knew he was extremely harsh with those employees working under him. I allowed that behavior to happen. I tend to think I can fix the behavior of people. I thought this with Scott, that I could in some way fix him and change his behavior. A horrible mistake on my part that caused harm that can never be undone.