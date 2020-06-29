"During the quarantine I've been immersed in Elena Ferrante's Neapolitan novels. I'm a super-slow reader and don't usually pick long books, but I really wanted and needed something I could sink deep into. At first, the long paragraphs, and being in Italy at another time, pulled me away from the fear and anxiety of the pandemic. As the narrator gets older, the violence, political turmoil, and death increases—or at least, her understanding of it does—which isn't exactly a stress reducer. But by that time I was invested in the characters. I also find the prose style fascinating, a combination of classical lyricism and more modern, minimalist sentences. I'm about 90 pages away from the end of the last novel, and it's hard to imagine moving onto a new voice, a new story, and new characters. But first up is a middle-grade novel recommended to me by Suzy Vitello, The Only Black Girls in Town by Brandy Colbert. It's important to understand and be invested in Black lives, and I'm really interested in what stories are being told for young people." —Liz Prato, author of Volcanoes, Palm Trees & Privilege (2019)