For the first 14 years of his life, Ray Bradbury lived in Waukegan, Ill., a midsized town just below the Wisconsin border. That is where we place Dandelion Wine, one of Bradbury's novels that is so clearly his darling, and not just for the direct comparisons between the young protagonist's life and his own. The book is intensely nostalgic for youth and summer, thick with imagery of Midwestern boyhood. "Hold summer in your hand, pour summer in a glass," he writes. "Change the season in your veins by raising glass to lip and tilting summer in."