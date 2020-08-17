"The first issue of Bitter Root has someone killing a bunch of Klansmen—like, gunning them down," says Walker, who co-created the series with Chuck Brown and Sanford Greene. "I was like, 'If people have trouble processing the fact that we're gunning down the Klan, who cares? They weren't going to read our comic anyway, they're not going to be our friends, they're not going to buy us Slurpees at 7-Eleven. Just let it go.'"