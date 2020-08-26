I struggle with America. There is no "I'm gonna go to Canada" for me, because it's like leaving the scene of a crime. I'm here, I'm part of this country, I have a responsibility to this country, and I'm also very conflicted about it. I was playing through parts of this book with this concept of exceptionalism, because on the one hand it's the worst idea in the world that's caused unending harm. On the other hand, I love the idea that something can be made anew. One of the things I asked myself very deeply while writing was, "How can you love America?" And it's not like I have an answer. I do believe in the American project. I can't make a perfect argument for it, and I certainly can't use history to defend it. But I do believe in it.