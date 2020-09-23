I stopped working for Rough Trade, and then the [1989] earthquake happened, so Katherine didn't want to live in San Francisco anymore. And the city was changing pretty fast—it was yuppie-fying and rents were going up. We realized that if we wanted to spend more time doing Puncture and not have full-time jobs, we'd have to find a cheaper place to live. And, of course, in '92, when we moved, the scene with Hazel, Pond, and the Spinanes was starting to happen. We were like, "Yeah, this is the place to be."