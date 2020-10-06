Sarah Smarsh's debut, Heartland, came out at just the right time. In 2018, city dwellers had an appetite for rural tell-alls, and Smarsh's working-class background in Kingman County, Kansas, was her story to tell. Her second release is someone else's story, but it is no less compelling: She Come by It Natural is a living elegy for Dolly Parton, the woman she represents and the lines she straddles at the intersection of class, gender and image. Throughout the book, Parton and Smarsh are in unspoken dialogue with one another, sharing common language and struggle through the beauty of country music.