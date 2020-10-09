David Biespiel: I've been writing about this material in one iteration or another all along. The problem that I had when I was younger was that my emotions toward it were pretty hot. I couldn't cool down enough when I started to write to really get at the nuance I would have expected for myself. Now I'm older than the principal adults in the book, so that gave me some emotional leverage. I write in the book about going home and running into these old friends of mine, and them having this question: "David, where have you been?" as if I'd stepped out one night and didn't come back for 40 years. And that was another stimulant. That's where I found my question: Why didn't you go home? And the only way to answer that question was to dramatize why I left.