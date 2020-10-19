When men are sent on quests, it's usually not for owls. But that is the all-consuming task of field scientist Jonathan C. Slaght, whose only interest is one singular creature, the Blakiston's fish owl. By any measure, it is a bird worth tracking, if you are into that sort of thing: It is the largest of its species, yellow-eyed and notoriously elusive, sending Slaght on a yearslong journey through far-east Russia. "Backlit by the hazy gray of a winter sky, it seemed almost too big and too comical to be a real bird," Slaght writes. "As if someone had hastily glued fistfuls of feathers to a yearling bear, then propped the dazed beast in the tree."