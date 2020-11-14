As it happens, Margaret Atwood was a poet before she was a novelist. Her first collection, Double Persephone, was published in 1961 with just over 200 copies handset by Atwood herself, and it tends to be overlooked in conversations about her legacy and literary stardom. Dearly may just throw Atwood back into the pecking order of the genre, with writing that flits from interest to interest—the nature of zombies, the nature of aging, the nature of nature. Each is written with an internal clarity that belies Atwood's decades in the spotlight.