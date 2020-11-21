Author Odie Lindsey sets his debut in a fictional town, Pitchlynn, Mississippi, a place he describes as "the poorest slice of the poorest state in the nation." It's hardly a romanticized image of the South, but Lindsey is earnest in exchange for all of the generalizations he likes to make. Set across three generations, Some Go Home is an ambitious project, blending gothic folk tale with murder mystery while fully leaning into the pageantry of Southern life. Lindsey is forgiven for his wordy descriptions of the land, if only because he is a Mississippi boy himself.