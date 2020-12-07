Ijeoma Oluo is perhaps best known for her book So You Want to Talk About Race, which graced the lists of nearly every "must read" compilation in the wake of the killing of George Floyd. Her follow-up, Mediocre, strikes a similar nerve, addressing the pervasive toxicity of white male power, a force that props up even those who stumble at the first hurdle. In clear, accessible prose, Oluo works her way through over a century of American history, beginning with the cowboy mythology of the West and ending with the divisiveness around modern protests.