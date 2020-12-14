People tend to read A Sand County Almanac around Earth Day, and for good reason. Aldo Leopold is a conservationist in all the senses that matter, calling for personal responsibility to the natural world with prose that stands in for an ecological valentine. The chapters move seasonally, beginning with the new year thaw that comes after midwinter blizzards: "January observation can be almost as simple and peaceful as snow, and almost as continuous as cold," he writes. "There is time not only to see who has done what, but to speculate why."