Patricia Liu is still at the egg stage of her career, having published only a handful of poems. But you wouldn't know it from reading her. It's probably true that hometown elegies will almost always mean more to the writer than to the reader, but Liu writes about Oklahoma like she wants to share it—the love she has for the land and the people stretches through the prose and reminds us of all of the places we come from. "Oklahoma does not have to prove itself to me," she writes. But it does anyway.