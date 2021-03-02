Andi Zeisler: We all unabashedly loved pop culture while recognizing how little it loved us back, and we wanted to talk about that and find others who wanted to talk about it. In 1996, pop culture was considered unserious—you just didn't see it covered the way it is now. But so much of how people, especially young people, learn about the world and their place within it comes through movies and TV and music and magazines, and we wanted to consider that in the context of feminism. We also wanted to make feminism itself as relevant as we knew it was, and point out that pop culture and media both reflect and shape how people think of and value women. Plus we all really loved magazines as a medium.