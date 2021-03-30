Cleary always said she wanted to write books about ordinary children. In her memoir, A Girl From Yamhill, she writes that as a kid, she wanted to read books that reminded her of the Our Gang movies, which in turn reminded her of the children in her neighborhood. (The neighborhood, of course, was the Sullivan's Gulch-Grant Park area, and she notes that she saw those movies at the "new" Hollywood Theatre, which opened when she was 10.) But the more forgettable writers of my childhood were playing at the universal, and I don't think Cleary was interested in that. Instead, she was interested in the ordinary.