If you're running out of pandemic reading material, we've got good news—Literary Arts has announced the 35 finalists for this year's Oregon Book Awards.
The nominees hail from Portland down to Ashland, in categories from young adult fiction to creative nonfiction and poetry.
There are plenty of familiar names: Deborah Hopkins, who won last year's Eloise Jarvis McGraw Award for Children's Literature, has been nominated for two awards this year. And Verge, by three time Oregon Book Award winner Lidia Yuknavitch, is up for the Ken Kesey Award for Fiction. But there are mant newer names, too, including debut novelists Genevieve Hudson and Chelsea Bieker.
The winners will be announced Sunday, May 2 at 7 pm during a broadcast of OPB's The Archive Project.
Here's the full list:
Ken Kesey Award for Fiction
Chelsea Bieker of Portland, Godshot
Genevieve Hudson of Portland, Boys of Alabama
Mark Savage of Portland, Fictional Film Club
Vanessa Veselka of Portland, The Great Offshore Grounds
Lidia Yuknavitch of Milwaukie, Verge
Stafford/Hall Award for Poetry
Anna Elkins of Jacksonville, Hope of Stones
Eman Hassan of Portland, Raghead
Floyd Skloot of Portland, Far West: Poems
Ed Skoog of Portland, Travelers Leaving for the City
Joe Wilkins of McMinnville, Thieve
Frances Fuller Victor Award for General Nonfiction
Edwin Battistella of Ashland, Dangerous Crooked Scoundrels: Insulting the President, from Washington to Trump
Nicholas Buccola of Portland, The Fire Is upon Us: James Baldwin, William F. Buckley Jr., and the Debate over Race in America
Kelsey Freeman of Bend, No Option but North: The Migrant World and the Perilous Path Across the Border
Joseph E. Taylor III of Portland, Persistent Callings: Seasons of Work and Identity on the Oregon Coast
Ann Vileisis of Port Orford, Abalone
Sarah Winnemucca Award for Creative Nonfiction
Sierra Crane Murdoch of Hood River, Yellow Bird: Oil, Murder, and a Woman's Search for Justice in Indian Country
Ruby McConnell of Eugene, Ground Truth: A Geological Survey of a Life
David Oates of Portland, The Mountains of Paris
Melissa Matthewson of Ashland, Tracing the Desire Line: A Memoir in Essays
Ben Moon of Pacific City, Denali: A Man, a Dog, and the Friendship of a Lifetime
Eloise Jarvis McGraw Award for Children's Literature
Susan Hill Long of Portland, Josie Bloom and the Emergency of Life
Deborah Hopkinson of West Linn, Butterflies Belong Here
Jody J. Little of Portland, Worse Than Weird
Jenn Reese of Portland, A Game of Fox and Squirrels
Elizabeth Rusch of Portland, Mario and the Hole in the Sky: How a Chemist Saved Our Planet
Leslie Bradshaw Award for Young Adult Literature
Nancy Richardson Fischer of Hood River, The Speed of Falling Objects
Deborah Hopkinson of West Linn, We Had to Be Brave
Kathryn Ormsbee of Eugene, The Sullivan Sisters
Erin Riha of Portland, But for the Mountains
Elizabeth Rusch of Portland, You Call THIS Democracy?: How to Fix Our Government and Deliver Power to the People
Angus Bowmer Award for Drama
Sara Jean Accuardi of Portland, The Delays
Conor Eifler of Portland, You Cannot Undo This Action
E.M. Lewis of Monitor, How the Light Gets In
Anya Pearson of Portland, The Measure of Innocence
Andrea Stolowitz of Portland, Recent Unsettling Events
Walt Morey Young Readers Literary Legacy Award
PlayWrite, Inc. of Portland
The Stewart H. Holbrook Literary Legacy Award
Elizabeth Lyon of Eugene
C.E.S. Wood Award
Molly Gloss of Portland
